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West Cobar Metals Ltd is a base metals and gold exploration and development company. It has identified four distinct projects at various stages of exploration comprising the Bulla Park Project, the Mount Jack Project, the Cawkers Well Project and the Nantilla Project; obtained key exploration licences for these projects; and identified and defined drill targets at the Bulla Park Project and the Mount Jack Project.
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