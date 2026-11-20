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Si6 Metals Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It focuses on the exploration development for base metals and in particular for nickel and copper and PGEs within the Group's tenement portfolio located over the Limpopo belt on the eastern side of Botswana. Its geographical segments include Australia and Botswana.
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