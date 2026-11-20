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Terramin Australia Ltd is engaged in development and exploration of base and precious metals and other economic mineral deposits. Its projects include Tala Hamza Zinc Project, Bird-in-Hand Gold Project, Angas Zinc Mine, and among others. It is organised into business units based on geography and has two reportable operating segments being Australia which explores, develops and mines zinc, lead and gold deposits and Northern Africa which develops a zinc deposit.
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