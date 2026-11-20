Tesoro Gold Ltd is an Australia-based gold exploration company. The Company holds interest in the El Zorro Gold Project (El Zorro), which is located in Northern Chile, approximately 140 kilometers from the city of Copiapo in Region III and approximately 800 kilometers north of the capital, Santiago. The El Zorro Gold Project covers 555 square kilometers (km2) of highly prospective geology in the Atacama region of Chile, approximately 800km north of the Chilean capital, Santiago and 140km by road from the regional capital, Copiapo. The Company has classified the El Zorro Gold Project as being an Intrusive Related Gold (IRG) system and has affinities to the Tintina Province in North America. Since commencing exploration, the Company has expanded the know occurrence of gold mineralization and host rocks outside of the Ternera Prospect and delineated multiple targets prospective for gold mineralization.