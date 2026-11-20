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Titanium Sands Ltd is an Australian-based company engaged in exploring mineral properties in Australia and Sri Lanka. It is focused on defining and developing high-grade, high value and easily minable heavy mineral sands deposits. The company has entered into an agreement with Srinel Holdings Ltd to acquire a high-grade ilmenite-leucoxene project on Mannar Island in northwest Sri Lanka. The company operates in one reportable segment, which is mineral exploration in Sri Lanka.
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