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Tennant Minerals Ltd is a resource exploration company that engages in the valuation of gold and copper projects across a broad range of geographies. The projects of the company include Barkly Gold-Copper Project, Diakouli Gold Project, Maintirano Copper Project and Burkina Faso Project. Geographically it operates within Australia and Africa.
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