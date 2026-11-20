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Talisman Mining Ltd is an Australian mineral development and exploration company. It explores base metals and other minerals, including copper, gold, and nickel. Its projects include the Lucknow Gold project and the Lachlan Copper-Gold project. It has a single geographical segment which is Australia and a single operating segment which is Regional Exploration.
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