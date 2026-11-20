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TechGen Metals Ltd is a junior exploration company with highly prospective gold and copper exploration projects located in the Yilgarn Craton, Paterson Orogen, and Ashburton Basin in Western Australia. It has prospective gold and copper project areas in Western Australia.
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