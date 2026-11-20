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Turaco Gold Ltd is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral interests, prospective for precious metals and other mineral deposits. Its exploration projects consist of the Boundiali gold project, Ferke gold project and Tongon north gold project.
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