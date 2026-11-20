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Taiton Resources Ltd is an early-stage mineral exploration focussed on discovering large-scale mineral deposits in South Australia and Western Australia. The firm has a focus on Australian gold and other polymetallic commodities. It holds interest in Lake Barlee Project, Highway Project, and Challenger West Prospect.
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