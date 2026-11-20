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Surefire Resources NL is a mineral exploration company. The company's projects include Vanadium Resources and Kooline Lead-Silver Project. The Vanadium Resources Project is located in the Mid West of Western Australia and the Kooline Project is located in the Ashburton province of Western Australia. Business revenue is received from sources and assets located within Australia.
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