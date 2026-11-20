Stanmore Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of metallurgical coal in Australia. It holds a portfolio of 2,000 square kilometers of prospective and granted exploration tenements throughout the Bowen and Surat basins. The company was formerly known as Stanmore Coal Limited and changed its name to Stanmore Resources Limited in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Brisbane, Australia. Stanmore Resources Limited operates as a subsidiary of Golden Investments (Australia) Pte. Ltd.