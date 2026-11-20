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Sultan Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in identifying, developing and acquiring mineral exploration properties, focusing on mining tenements prospective for gold and other minerals, in Western Australia. The company's project profile consists of Lake Grace Nickel/Cobalt/Gold Project, Thadunu Gold/Copper/Minerals Project, Dalwallinu Gold Project, East Tallering Gold Project, and others.
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