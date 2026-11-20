The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Chart
Detailed Quote
Alicanto Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is focused on the exploration and development of a portfolio of gold projects in the prospective geological provinces of Guyana. The company's project profile includes Arakaka Gold Project, Ianna Gold Project, and Tassawini Gold Project, Oxberg VMSNaverberg VMS, and others. Its geographical segments include Guyana; Australia; and Sweden.
Featured Articles and Interviews
Press Releases
See More Press Releases
Alert Options
No alert set
INN Article Notification
Alert Option
You will be notified when this event occurs. No additional settings needed.