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S2 Resources Ltd is a mining company. The company operates in three segments which are Finland exploration activities, Australia exploration activities and Unallocated. Its projects include Polar Bear, Eundynie, Norcott, and others. The company explores copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and platinum metals.
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