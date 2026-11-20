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Reward Minerals Ltd is potash focused advanced-stage exploration and development company. The company operates predominantly in one business segment which is Potash mineral exploration and in one geographical area which is Western Australia. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Lake Disappointment Sulphate of Potash (SOP) Project, located 340 kilometers east of Newman in the Little Sandy Desert of northwestern Western Australia.
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