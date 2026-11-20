Rumble Resources Ltd is a metal exploration company. It is a mineral exploration and development company established for the purpose of acquiring a portfolio of prospective exploration projects or near-term development projects in Australia and abroad. The company's projects include the Braeside Project, The Barramine Project, Munarra Gully Project, Earaheedy Project, Lamil Project, Western Queen Project, Panache Project, and Long Lake Project among others. The Company has one operating segment being mining exploration in Australia.