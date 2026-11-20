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Resource Mining Corp Ltd is engaged in mineral exploration operation in Australia and Papua New Guinea including iron ore, nickel, laterite, and nickel-cobalt. The company holds interests in Kabulanywele Nickel Project. The Kabulanywele Nickel Project is located in the Mpanda District of Tanzania.
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