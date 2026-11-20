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Reedy Lagoon Corp Ltd is a mineral exploration company, it explores lithium, gold and magnetite. Its project profile includes Big Smoky South, Columbus Salt Marsh, Clayton Valley, Burracoppin Project, Alkali Lake North, and other projects.
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