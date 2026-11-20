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Inca Minerals Ltd is a junior resource company that engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Greater Riqueza, Frewena Fable Project, Frewena Far East Project, Jean Elson Project, Hay River project, Lorna May Project, MaCauley Creek Project, Cerro Rayas, and Peru and Zn-Ag-Pb-Cu-Au.
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