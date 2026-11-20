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Riedel Resources Ltd is engaged in metal and mineral exploration in parts of Western Australia. The company explores and develops properties for gold and base metals mineralization. Its project includes Kingman Gold Project, Marymia East Gold & Base Metals Project, and others.
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