Red Hill Minerals Ltd is an exploration company that focuses on the exploration for non-ferrous minerals over the RHIOJV tenements in the Western Pilbara region of Western Australia. Exploration targets includes precious (gold) and battery metals. The company is also progressing the development of its Pannawonica Channel Iron Deposits (CID) and rock quarrying opportunities from its Three Peaks project. Its projects portfolio includes Red Hill Minerals West Pilbara Project, Mineral Resources Ltd Ashburton Hub - Royalty, Pannawonica Iron Ore, and Three Peaks Hard Rock Deposit.