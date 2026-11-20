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Red Metal Ltd is a minerals exploration company. It explores for copper, nickel, uranium, zircon-titanium, silver, zinc, gold, and potash deposits. It owns projects including Punt Hill, and Pernatty Lagoon Project, Pardoo Nickel-Copper-PGE, Corkwood Project, Maronan Project and among others. It operates in the mining industry in Australia.
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