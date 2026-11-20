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Rincon Resources Ltd is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource projects in Western Australia with a focus on gold and base metals. Its projects include the South Telfer project, Laverton project, and Kiwirrkurra project. The firm is managed on the basis of the evaluation of its gold and copper exploration tenements in Australia and its corporate activities.
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