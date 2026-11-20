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Resource Base Ltd is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of highly prospective exploration projects with demonstrated potential for scalable discoveries. The company is organised into one operating segment, being the exploration and production of gold in Australia. Geographically, it operates within Australia.
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