Rubix Resources Ltd is an exploration and mining company. It explores copper, nickel, zinc and gold minerals. The firm is engaged in the exploration of the Paperbark Project which is located near the Gulf of Carpentaria of Northwest Queensland, Australia. Etheridge Project is located in the Etheridge Goldfield of Georgetown Inlier, north Queensland. The Lake Johnston Project is located approximately 105km west of Norseman and covers the large salt pans of Lake Johnston. The Collurabbie North Project is located in the North-Eastern Goldfields Province of Western Australia.