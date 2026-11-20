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Petratherm Ltd is a mineral exploration company based in Australia. The company's project includes South Australia - Iron-Oxide Copper-Gold (IOCG); Mt Barry; Mt Willoughby; Victoria - Orogenic Gold; Yuengroon - Orogenic Gold; and Silver Spoon - Orogenic Gold Project.
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