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CI Resources Ltd. is a diversified industrial company. Its core business is in providing phosphate rock to primarily South-east Asian markets. The operating segments of the company include Fertilizer, Farming, and Logistics. The majority of the group's revenue is generated by the logistics division. The Logistics operating segment primarily involves trading, importing, and exporting commodities. It operates in the following geographic areas: Australia, Malaysia, and Singapore. Geographically, the company receives maximum revenue from Australia.
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