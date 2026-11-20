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Pure Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company that hold key projects located in the Kimberley, Mount Monger Project, Yandal Project, Yundamindra Project and Eastern Goldfields regions of Western Australia. It holds an interest in nickel, gold and copper project.
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