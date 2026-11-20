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Power Minerals Limited is an Australian exploration and development company which is listed on ASX-listed. We are focused on transforming our lithium resources in Argentina, exploring our promising niobium and other critical mineral assets in Brazil, and maximizing value from our Australian assets.
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