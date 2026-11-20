Pinnacle Minerals Ltd is a technology minerals exploration company focused on delivering shareholder value through the discovery and development of high-quality battery and technology metals projects in the United States, Canada, Western Australia, and South Australia. In addition to the Idaho and Washington projects, the Company holds assets in James Bay, Quebec, proximal to the world-class Adina Lithium Project and in Australia, Pinnacle's exploration assets are prospective for Rare Earth Elements (SA) and Heavy Mineral Sands (WA).