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PhosCo Ltd is focused on the exploration and development of resource projects in North Africa. Its projects include the Chaketma Phosphate project in Tunisia, which is a phosphate project with the potential to be a major integrated fertilizer operation; and Djebba and Zeflana Zinc projects for base metals deposits.
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