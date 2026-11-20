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Perpetual Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The company is the explorer of silica sands, striving to produce high purity silica for domestic and international markets. The company is focused on projects like Beharra Silica Sands, Sargon Construction Sands, Arrowsmith West, and Eneabba Project in Australia.
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