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Parabellum Resources Ltd is an exploration company focused on the discovery of copper and other base metal mineral reserves in Australia. Its projects include Whitbarrow-Redlands Project, Lunns Dam Project, Recovery Project, Khotgar Rare Earths Project, Nyngan/Cobar Copper & Gold projects and Obley Project.
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