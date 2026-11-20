Advance Metals Ltd formerly Pacific American Holdings Ltd is a Australia-based mineral exploration company engaged in investment in renewable energy and coal exploration. It holds coal licenses for exploration in the coking coal regions of Kootenay in British Columbia and applications for exploration licenses in the metallurgical coal region of the Arkoma Basin in Oklahoma. The Group has only two reportable segments, being the geographic location of assets in Canada and Australia. The company plans to develop a portfolio of projects that support the green economy through the discovery and delivery of commodities that promote electrification and decarbonization.