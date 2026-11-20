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Future Battery Minerals Ltd formerly, Auroch Minerals Ltd explores and develops mineral properties. The company explores copper, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lithium ores. Its projects include Saints Nickel Project, Arden Project, and Bonaventura Project. The company has one operating segment which is an exploration in Australia.
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