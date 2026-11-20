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Oakajee Corp Ltd is engaged in investment in the resources sector and exploration for gold and base metals within Australia. The company's project includes Paynes Find Gold Project in Western Australia and its Birrindudu Nickel Project in the Northern Territory. Geographically, the company operates within Australia.
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