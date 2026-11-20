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Octava Minerals Ltd is an exploration and resource development company. It focuses on the exploration of lithium, gold, Platinum Group Metals, and nickel at its mining tenements in Western Australia. The project portfolio comprises three main Project areas: - East Pilbara Talga; East Kimberley: and the Yallalong project.
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