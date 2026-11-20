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NT Minerals Ltd formerly Redbank Copper Ltd is a mining company. The company is engaged in mineral exploration and evaluation in Australia. The Redbank copper project is located in the northeastern area of Northern Territory in Australia and Millers Creek Project located in the Gawler Craton of South Australia.
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