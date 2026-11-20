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Noronex Ltd is a mineral exploration company, identifying projects in Australia. The company holds a portfolio of high-grade copper projects in Canada and an option to acquire three prospecting licences that are prospective for sedimentary Cu-Ag mineralization along the prolific Kalahari Copper Belt that spans Namibia and Botswana.
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