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NewPeak Metals Ltd is a mineral resource company, holding strategic positions in several Gold properties in jurisdictions including Finland, New Zealand, and Argentina. The company is focused on developing the Las Openas Gold Project and Cachi Gold Project in Argentina; Tampere Gold Project in Finland; Bergslagen Tungsten Project in Sweden; Otago Gold Properties in New Zealand; and Lakes Oil NL in Australia.
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