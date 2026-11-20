New Frontier Minerals Limited is an Australian-based focussed explorer, with a strategy to develop multi-commodity assets that demonstrate future potential as an economic mining operation.Through the application of disciplined and structured exploration, New Frontier has identified assets deemed core and is actively progressing these interests up the value curve.Current focus will be on advancing exploration activity at the Harts Range Heavy Rare Earths and Niobium Project which is circa 140km north-east from Alice Springs in the Northern Territory.