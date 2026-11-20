Mithril is undertaking an aggressive exploration program in 2026, with 25,000 metres of drilling budgeted during the year across the Copalquin District . Work in the second half of 2026 is focussing on expanding known mineralised zones, testing new high-priority targets, integrating district-wide geophysical data, and continuing to advance the Company's district-scale exploration thesis. There are 13 target areas with 6 advancing as high-priority, including the recently upgraded resource at Target 1 5 . The district features over 100 historical underground workings including several notable past-producing multi-level mines and some 200 small surface workings (c.1850 - 1910) . Mapping and sampling across the lower half of the 70 km 2 mining concession area demonstrates a large epithermal silver-gold system with multiple target areas for potential resource growth plus the conduit system responsible for the widespread silver and gold mineralisation.