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MinRex Resources Ltd is an exploration company focused on the exploration of gold and base metal projects in Western Australia. It currently holds five projects, four in the East Pilbara area of WA - the Daltons Gold Project, the Bamboo Creek Gold Project, the Marble Bar North Gold Project and the Marble Bar South Gold Project; as well as the Deflector Extended Gold Project at Gullewa in Western Australia.
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