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Medallion Metals Ltd is a minerals exploration company based in Perth, Western Australia. To the north, it has the Ravensthorpe Gold Project comprising mineral rights yielding amounts of high-grade gold and copper. To the south, the Jerdacuttup Project is a prospective for base and precious metals. The firm has one reportable segment that is Project Operations. Its assets are located within the southern Goldfields-Esperance region of Western Australia.
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