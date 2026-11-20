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Midas Minerals Ltd is an emerging mineral exploration company focused on advancing projects in the prospective Yilgarn Craton of Western Australia. Its primary focus is gold however, the Weebo project is also prospective for nickel and the Challa project has potential for platinoids, copper, nickel, base metals, silver, and lithium.
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