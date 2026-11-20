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Metals X Ltd is an Australian mining company. The company is engaged exploration and development of base metals projects in Australia. Its project includes the Renison Tin operation. The project is located on the west coast of Tasmania, approximately 15km north-east of Zeehan.
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