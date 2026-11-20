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MetalsGrove Mining Ltd is an Australian-based exploration and development company, focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of high-quality lithium, rare earth, copper-gold, manganese, and base metal projects in Western Australia and the Northern Territory. Its projects include Upper Coondina Project; Bruce Project; Box Hole project; Edwards Creek project; and Woodie Woodie North Manganese Project.
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