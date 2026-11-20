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Metalicity Ltd is an exploration and development company. Its projects include Admiral Bay Zinc Project, Yundamindra Gold Project, and Kookynie Gold Project. The Group has two geographic segments being Australia and Canada and operates in one industry being the Exploration of Minerals.
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