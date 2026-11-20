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Mandrake Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Berinka Pine Creek Gold Project located to the south of Darwin; and the Jimperding Project. The company has an exploration license in the western limb of the Pine Creek Orogen, Northern Territory.
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